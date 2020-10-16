Madi Edwards Rocks A Red Bikini As She Lounges Poolside With A ‘Chilli Marg’ In Her Hand

Madi said she may have been "slightly buzzed" when the shot was taken.

Madi Edwards recently spent a relaxing day at the pool, where she looked hotter than ever in an itty-bitty bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a photo from her afternoon by the water, much to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, Madi was seen laying in the shade across a cozy lounge chair. She draped a white-and-red striped towel over its plush cushions, which she stretched out across while sipping on a refreshing chilli margarita. She turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera beside her with an alluring stare and spread her plump lips into a coy smile, noting in the caption that she may have been “slightly buzzed” when the moment was captured.

As per usual, the Aussie hottie rocked a minuscule bikini for the pool day that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. She opted for a sexy red two-piece that complimented her deep tan, much of which was on display due to the swimwear’s revealing design.

Her look included a classic halter-style top with thick straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had panel-style cups that fit snugly over Madi’s chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets while its plunging neckline teased a glimpse of her bronzed cleavage. The number also featured a thin band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame.

Madi’s bikini bottoms were even more risque than the top half of her look, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design, exposing the model’s lean legs and killer curves as she worked the camera. It also had a thin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and abs.

Fans wasted no time in showing Madi’s latest Instagram upload some love. It has racked up more than 4,400 likes after just 40 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Red is definitely your color!” one person wrote.

“So pretty,” praised another fan.

“You look amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Just wow,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Madi has been heating up her page with a number of swimwear looks lately. In another recent share last week, the star flaunted her phenomenal physique in not one, but two skimpy two-pieces. The multi-pic post proved to be another fan favorite, earning over 23,000 likes and 180 comments to date.