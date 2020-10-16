Venezuelan Bombshell Andrea Garcia Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Very Revealing Swimsuit

Andrea Garcia gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, October 14 with a hot new photo. The Venezuelan bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a throwback from a beach day in which she rocked a rather revealing swimsuit that put her bombshell curves fully on display.

Garcia was photographed aboard what appeared to be a boat, as the ocean filled the background. She stood with her back toward the camera, putting her signature booty front and center.

She leaned into the seats and held onto the metal structure of the shade canopy for support. Garcia looked radiant during a bright clear day as she turned her head to glance at the camera. Her eyes were soft and she flashed a bright smile.

Garcia rocked a bright green one-piece bathing suit that added a pop of color to the shot. It featured a barely there thong back that bared her round glutes. The suit also had plunging sides that showed off plenty of sideboob. Thick black straps crossed over her back, adding a sporty detail to the ensemble.

Garcia wore her dark hair in a middle part and styled down. Her straight tresses tumbled in front of her shoulders, reaching past her waist.

In the caption, Garcia revealed that she shared the photo for “Throwback Thursday” and asked her followers if they are missing the beach as much as she is, according to a Google Translate.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 35,400 likes and upwards of 560 comments. Her fans used the comments section to shower Garcia with compliments, most of which focused on her body and good looks.

“I can’t stop admiring your beauty,” one of her fans raved.

“I hope this summer you can go to the beach to delight us with your looks,” replied another user.

“Uffff you are spectacular. Too bad that all this beauty is so far away,” a third one chimed in.

“You are my platonic love, you get more and more beautiful, my Andreita,” added a fourth fan.

Garcia isn’t one to hide her curves from her Instagram fans. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted another racy image that showed her clad in a pair of minuscule booty shorts that exposed more it covered up. She turned away from the camera in a way that allowed the onlooker to get a privileged view of her backside. The garment featured a high-rise design that rose above her belly button, hugging her itty-bitty waist.