Diddy Launches New Black Political Party: ‘It’s Time We Unify’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is officially launching his own political party, named Our Black Party. The mogul took to Twitter to make the surprise announcement on Friday, October 16.

“I’m launching a Black political party with some young Black elected officials and activists. It’s called @OurBlackParty, it doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat…” he tweeted.

According to the party’s official website, members include the mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland, Candace Hollingsworth; former vice-mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, Dr. Wes Bellamy; and founder of For(bes) the Culture, Rashaad Lambert.

In another tweet, Combs stressed the importance of voting, while urging his 15.6 million followers to get President Donald Trump out of office in November.

“We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR,” he wrote.

While endorsing Joe Biden, the rap mogul added that the Democratic presidential candidate should be held accountable for his past. In the same tweet, Combs lamented about black people not being a topic of discussion, claiming that “it’s time to unify.”

Per the website, the party’s agenda includes defunding the police, legalizing marijuana, decriminalizing poverty, supporting black businesses, and electing at least 1,000 black people in positions of power at every level of government.

Along with the Twitter announcement, Combs released a new video interview with Charlamagne Tha God, in which he discussed his new political party, his endorsement of Biden, and why people shouldn’t be voting for President Trump next month.

Not long after the announcement, up-and-coming singer bLAck pARty replied to the tweet, respectfully asking Combs to change the name of his political party to avoid any confusion.

Though this is the first time he has launched a black political party, Combs previously discussed the importance of the Black vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In April, the New York City native sat down with Naomi Campbell for a video interview where, among other things, he explained that Biden will have to step up in order to secure the Black vote.

“Biden needs to make it clear that he wants to change the lives and quality of life for black and brown people or he won’t get the vote. I will hold the vote hostage if I have to,” he told Campbell.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Combs also revamped his “Vote or Die!” campaign, which kicked off on September 24 with a town hall meeting alongside Kerry Washington and Dr. Cornel West.

The “Vote or Die!” campaign originally launched around the 2004 presidential election, in an effort to appeal to young and minority voters.