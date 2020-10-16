Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ned & Alexis Face Backlash From Loved Ones

During Monday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that there are critical conversations on the horizon. Ned Quartermaine and Alexis Davis both have a lot of regrets after their drunken one-night stand together. His wife Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine has no idea that her husband cheated on her, but the truth may come sooner rather than later.

As viewers saw during Friday’s episode, Monica Quartermaine tried to nudge Ned and his daughter Brook Lynn to make up. There was some back-and-forth between the father and daughter, but things took a turn when he stuck his foot in his mouth once again.

Brook Lynn put an end to the conversation and left, but she quietly returned when she realized she had forgotten her bag. It was at that moment that she heard her father talking with Monica, and General Hospital teasers hint that this could cause significant drama during Monday’s show.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ned will confide in Monica. Part of this bombshell dropped at the end of Friday’s show, as Ned blurted out that he’d cheated on Olivia with Alexis. Naturally, Monica was completely stunned to hear this. Unfortunately for Ned, Brook Lynn overheard this juicy tidbit and there’s no doubt she’ll try to use it to her advantage.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The sneak peek for Monday’s show reveals that as Brook Lynn wraps her head around the bombshell she just overheard, Olivia will come down the stairs. She’ll ask Brook Lynn who she’s spying on, and General Hospital teasers indicate that her step-daughter will just smirk at that moment.

Ned will holler at Monica that this secret will go with him to the grave. Unfortunately, he’s no longer in control of ensuring that happens.

General Hospital spoilers note that Ned won’t be the only one struggling under the weight of this secret during the October 19 episode. Alexis threw away her sobriety after attending Neil’s memorial service and getting grief from his brother. That led to the fling with Ned, and she’s allowed all of that drama to keep her from reclaiming her sobriety.

Alexis thinks she’s successfully kept others from figuring out she’s drinking again, but that’s not the case. General Hospital teasers reveal that Sam will be confronting her mother after having learned about the drinking.

The sneak peek details that Sam will bluntly ask Alexis to just admit she’s been drinking. Will Alexis try to deny this? Something Alexis says or does will offend Sam, so it sounds as if she may try to lie her way out of this.

What will Brook Lynn do with this juicy nugget of scoop she overheard? How far will Alexis sink this time? General Hospital spoilers signal that the week of October 19 will contain plenty of drama related to this storyline and fans are anxious to see more.