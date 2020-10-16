Lyna Perez Leaves Little To Imagination In Daring Red Lingerie

American bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized thousands of her 5.5 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 16, when she uploaded a jaw-dropping new snapshot of herself wearing just lingerie.

The 27-year-old was photographed seemingly in a living room as two colorful paintings of a rhino and a lion appeared behind her. Lyna took center stage in the frame and struck a sexy pose. She sat on a gray couch and stuck her chest out as she leaned into her left arm. She emitted a very sexy vibe as she smiled with one finger in her mouth. Her head was also rotated a bit to her right while she directed her strong gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond and brunette hair was parted slightly off-center and styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

The model’s bosomy chest was on show in a daring, red, sheer-lace bra designed with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The cut-out garment struggled to contain her assets as it revealed a massive view of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She teamed the number with matching, scanty bottoms that easily displayed her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The cut-out briefs also featured satin side straps, which were tied into bows, that called attention to her flat core.

Lyna engaged with fans in the post’s caption, asking them what hairstyle they preferred her hair in. She followed the question with a red heart emoji.

The smoking-hot image went live less than three hours ago and has already garnered more than 108,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with social media users. An additional 2,200 followers also quickly expressed their admiration for the model’s form, stunning looks, and intimates in the comments section.

“Beautiful body and you look so very hot,” one individual wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are the hottest person I’ve ever seen,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are one super beautiful woman, and your body has the perfect dimensions,” a third fan asserted, filling the comment with fire emoji.

“Best picture every, so beautiful, have a blessed day,” a fourth person added.

Lyna has shared plenty of eye-catching posts to Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded a sultry video in which she rocked a tiny white bikini while shaking her derriere for fans.