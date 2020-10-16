Angeline Varona Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Printed Bikini In Acapulco

Angeline Varona has been serving up some sexy looks on Instagram lately, mostly in outfits that leave little to the imagination. On Friday, October 16, the Bang Energy model showed off her fabulous figure in a snapshot in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the photo, Angeline was captured at the beach, flaunting her bombshell curves under the bright sunshine. She posed in the middle of the frame with her arms raised to the back of her head. The babe looked straight into the camera, squinting from the bright glare of the sun. She had a serious, yet sultry expression on her face.

According to the geotag, the stunning snapshot was taken in Acapulco, Mexico. The blurry background showed a hint of the sea, the white sand, the sky, and some lush greenery.

Angeline wore a bikini that had various prints in different colors. It is also important to note that the triangle-shaped cups were lying down, and the tips were connected in the center. The tiny garment was cut so small, which hardly contained her enormous bust. As a result, an ample amount of underboob was on display in the snap.

Despite the size, the fully-lined cups, as well as its opaque color, were able to cover her nipples from exposure. Its deep neckline also exposed her decolletage, and the snug fit that pushed her breasts inward made her cleavage look more evident.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a pretty high-cut design that helped accentuate her lean thighs. The waistband was made up of thin straps adorned with gold chains, which clung to her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips.

Angeline opted for a pair of stud earrings and a bracelet as her accessories for the photoshoot. The influencer left her brunette hair down and styled in soft, loose curls.

In the caption, Angeline wrote about Instagram deleting her posts, particularly this image. She also shared that her bikini came from Fashion Nova, tagging the brand in the picture.

In less than a day of going live, the post has earned more than 75,800 likes and upward of 770 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments. Many wrote praises for Angeline’s beauty and toned body.

“Excuse me while I pick my jaw up from the floor. Nope, not happening,” a fan commented.

“Congratulations, you got verified. You deserve all the success. Keep posting, though. It makes us happy,” wrote another follower.

“That is such a lovely set, and you are looking so gorgeous in it,” added a third admirer.

“Tremendous body,” gushed a fourth social media user.