Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Smoking-Hot Body In Top With Plunging Neckline & Low-Rise Daisy Dukes

Popular influencer Melissa Riso put her smoking-hot body on display in her latest Instagram update. The former Playboy TV host kicked off the weekend with a sizzling snapshot that saw her rocking a halter top with a plunging neckline and a pair of tiny denim shorts.

Melissa’s top was made from a blue floral fabric, and it featured a rushed waistline that accentuated her trim midsection. It also had a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The model’s shorts were faded and had a few distressed areas on the front. The ends were short and frayed — and they fit her perfectly.

The model’s long, dark hair was styled straight, and a few highlighted strands caught the light. She wore it with a deep part and tossed it over one of her shoulders.

For accessories, she sported a dainty chain necklace that included a few small pendants.

Melissa wore a lavender polish on her nails.

The brunette beauty was outside for the photo. She appeared to be in an outdoor eating area that was situated next to a white brick wall which was lined with a row of short shrubs. A few red blooms dotted the bushes, adding a pop of color to the shot. Part of a building could be seen behind the wall. A patch of blue sky filled with fluffy clouds was also visible overhead.

Melissa stood barefoot next to a square wooden column. She rested one forearm on the column while she gazed off to one side with a reflective expression on her face. Her other arm was close to the belt loop on the front of her shorts. Standing on pointed toes with one foot slightly forward, she flaunted her toned legs. The pose showed off her hourglass figure as well as her flat abs.

Melissa left an uplifting remark in the post’s caption.

Her followers seemed to approve of the post, and many complimented her amazing body.

“Always a Golden Goddess!” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful Girl Wears The Daisy Duke Jeans WELL!” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Words to live by… Melissa you look great!” a third admirer commented.

“You look so beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Earlier this month, Melissa shared a photo that saw her looking sultry in a sexy set of blue lingerie while she posed on a bed. the post was popular, and to date it has raked in a whopping 20,000 and more than 680 comments.