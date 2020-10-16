Chloe Saxon Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Tie-Dye Mini Dress

On October 16, British model Chloe Saxon shared a stunning snap with her 841,000 Instagram followers. According to the geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Manchester, England.

Chloe sizzled in a pink-white-and-blue tie-dye mini dress with zipper detailing from the clothing company Rockstar Original. The plunging garment put her ample cleavage and sculpted thighs on full display. The model finished off the sexy look with a delicate choker necklace and a small pink purse adorned with a butterfly pattern that she wore on her shoulder.

The raven-haired beauty also styled her luscious locks in loose curls and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. In addition, she sported a chic French manicure.

For the photo, Chloe sat with her legs crossed on what appears to be a blue velvet ottoman in front of a silver vase containing white flowers and green foliage. A matching armchair and a window covered with blinds can be seen in the background. She leaned back slightly and used one of her hands to stabilize herself. She touched the strap of her purse and looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Rockstar Original by tagging the company.

The tantalizing photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful dress,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are a goddess,” added a different devotee.

“Hello hello beautiful young lady,” remarked another follower.

“The sexy queen of the world,” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with both a crown and a fire emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Chloe has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded provocative pictures, in which she decided to not wear a top while sporting a pair of skintight high-waisted blue jeans manufactured by Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.