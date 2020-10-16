Madi Teeuws Stuns In A Sleeveless Knit Top And Talks About Success

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 559,000 Instagram followers after posting a triple-picture update where she flaunted her toned arms and discussed her philosophy on gaining success in the cutthroat entertainment industry.

In the update, Madi wore a light beige knit tank. It featured a crew neckline and was a sleeveless style that exposed her toned arms. The color was not only an appropriate hue for autumnal aesthetics, but it also beautifully complemented the Deal or No Deal model’s sun-kissed skin. The fabric looked to be a breezy and light material, and just the hint of a bra was visible beneath.

Madi completed the outfit with a pair of medium-wash jeans. The jeans featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at her midriff and highlighted her hourglass figure.

Madi kept the rest of her look simple, with no accessories save a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. She styled her hair into a straight but textured look with a center part. Her honey blond locks cascaded down past her shoulders to end around her bust. Last but not least, she sported a light beige manicure that matched her top.

The social media star posted three pictures all together. In the first, she angled her body sideways to the camera and crossed her arms. She tilted her head down slightly while giving the camera a pensive stare.

In the second, she faced her fans straight on and gave them a smoldering look. In the last, she turned sideways once more, this time bringing her hands down to her sides.

In her caption, Madi confessed that she had never understood why some people chose to tear others down on their path to success. She added that she was grateful that she has found a circle that supports one another.

“Someone else’s gain isn’t your loss,” she concluded.

Fans quickly awarded the triple-picture update over 7,000 likes and around 100 comments within a couple hours of posting.

“Too bad more people don’t think like you! Looking amazing!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several heart-eye face emoji.

“So much truth and wisdom in that last sentence,” echoed another.

“You always have the most inspiring comments. Thanks for sharing,” wrote a third.

“You are really nice and beautiful… I love you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of purple hearts and three red rose symbols.

This is not the only picture of New York adventures that Teeuws has shared this fall. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model dropped jaws after modeling a pair of leather shorts while out on the city streets.