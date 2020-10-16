Sasha Ferro Sizzles In Ultra-Revealing Monokini In Miami

On Friday, October 16, Argentine model Sasha Ferro flashed some serious skin in her latest Instagram photo update. The 21-year-old bombshell modeled a sexy one-piece bathing suit that flaunted all of her curves, leaving little to the imagination.

The new snapshot showed Sasha posing sideways in a skimpy swimsuit while leaning on a wall at a resort in Miami, as the geotag suggests. The blurry background showed a glimpse of the place with empty benches and closed umbrellas. The sky and a palm tree were also seen at a distance.

She bent one of her legs, highlighting the curves of her behind. The babe placed her hand on her thigh as she gazed at a distance with a fierce expression on her face. A tattoo was seen on her forearm, near her elbow.

The internet personality sported a revealing, all-black monokini. The swimsuit featured open sides that showed off a glimpse of sideboob. It also had a matching belt that was tied around her slim waist to keep the bikini in place.

From what was visible in the shot, the skimpy garment’s high leg cuts exposed a great deal of skin, especially around her toned midsection. Much to the delight of her viewers, the open backside of the swimwear also did little to cover up the hottie’s killer figure. The thong part perfectly showcased her pert booty.

For the occasion, Sasha tied her highlighted hair into a high bun. The hairstyle kept all of the strands away from her face and body. She accessorized with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and nothing else.

In the caption, Sasha wrote an inspirational message for her followers, adding an emoji at the end of the post.

Within 24 hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post earned more than 95,600 likes and upwards of 760 comments. Many of Sasha’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments on her stunning physique. Countless other fans opted to express their admiration for the model by leaving a trail of emoji instead of words.

“Wow! You are a masterpiece. You are so unbelievably beautiful. A true definition of a woman,” one of her followers wrote.

“I like this view a lot. Sometimes, you are too hot to handle. This is an incredible picture of you,” gushed another admirer, adding five flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Please know that a British man, such as myself, is enamored by your beauty. I have been in love with you ever since I came across your page a year ag0,” added a third social media user.