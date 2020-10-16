Luka Doncic Grabs Bikini-Clad Anamaria Goltes’ Booty As Couple Gets All Wet

Luka and Anamaria also shared a steamy kiss during their Grecian getaway.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, shared an intimate moment during their vacation in Greece, and Anamaria delighted her Instagram followers by sharing it with them on Friday.

The Slovenian model and fitness influencer has been using the social media platform to share occasional updates from the couple’s romantic Grecian getaway in Mykonos, but her NBA star beau has only popped up on her Instagram stories before now. In the slow-motion video that she uploaded to her account, Anamaria, 22, and Luka, 21, stood next to a pool. The former was clad in a dark burgundy bikini that featured a classic adjustable string design with triangle cups and ties on the top and bottoms. The bathing suit showcased the exercise enthusiast’s fit physique, including her toned legs, taut stomach, and round derriere. Her blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back from her face.

Her shirtless boyfriend wore a pair of bright yellow swim trunks. He stood on the curved, tiled edge of the pool with his back to the water. Anamaria stood on her tiptoes with her arms around his neck as the couple shared a deep kiss. Her man grabbed her peachy booty as she raised her right knee up, keeping her toe pointed. The basketball player began falling backwards, and the lovebirds were still embracing with their lips locked together when they hit the water. They created a rather large splash.

Their small pool was located right beside a quaint cubic dwelling with white stucco walls, a flat roof, and rounded corners. The door and window shutters were yellow. A bench was built into the side of the structure. It previously made an appearance in a set of bikini photos that Anamaria posted in a slideshow format. The building also included a small patio, where a table and a few chairs were shaded from the bright sunlight.

In her caption, the model shared a single red heart emoji.

Anamaria’s Instagram followers were thrilled to see her famous partner make a rare appearance in one of her uploads. Her post accumulated over 14,000 likes during the first hour it was live on her account, and her admirers left scores of messages in the comments section.

“Homie Luka winning on and off the court what a bloody legend,” said one fan.

“Best looking couple,” declared another commenter.

“My king and queen of Dallas!” a third message read.

A few fans also expressed some concern over what was going on in the video, fearing that it could result in an injury.

“Don’t hurt him for this season,” one person begged.