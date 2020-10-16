Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Incredible Physique & Blonder Tresses In Leather Bustier & Snakeskin Pants

Fitness model Sommer Ray shared a titillating video via her Instagram page on Thursday. She was anxious to show off her freshly-done hairstyle, but it was her overall look that quickly raised heart rates and generated a massive response from her followers.

The clip showed Sommer in a bathroom playing with her hair. She had it styled straight with a lighter blond hue than people are accustomed to seeing on her, although some darker brown hues could be seen underneath.

She danced around and tossed her tresses back and forth as she played with the extremely long locks that grazed her pert booty. A dainty necklace could be seen around her neck, and Sommer wore a pair of hoop earrings for this upload too. She almost always wears an array of rings on her hands, and that was the case here as well.

Sommer rocked a black leather cropped bustier that showcased her chiseled abs and hinted at the busty assets hidden underneath. The garment had silver rings and studs decorating bands across the middle of the chest and a halter-style strap that wrapped around her neck. A wide leather band crossed her back and revealed plenty of skin.

To complete her ensemble, Sommer wore form-fitting snakeskin-print leggings. The waistband rested just under her navel and clung to her hips. The gold metallic material beautifully showcased her curvy backside, which Sommer made sure to shake as she turned her peachy posterior toward the camera.

It looked like Sommer’s 25.5 million Instagram followers loved everything about this short clip. In less than 24 hours, more than 400,000 people had liked the video, and 2,650 also commented.

“Love the look,” one fan commented.

“I love it you’re perfect as always,” another raved.

“Hottest in the game,” noted someone else.

“OMGGGGGGGGGG, you look incredible Sommer,” detailed a follower.

The 24-year-old social media influencer is known in large part for her bodacious booty, so it came as no surprise that she made sure to show it off in this new post. A few weeks ago, Sommer shared a series of pictures on social media that showcased her wearing a number of pieces from her own fashion line. As is typically the case, nearly every garment she chose from her swimwear and leisurewear collection presented jaw-dropping views of that famous bum.

Sommer’s freshly-styled tresses provided the opportunity to create this tantalizing video, but she didn’t waste the opportunity to flaunt everything else she’s got. From her hairstyle to her flashy bustier and flattering leggings, the fitness model and fashion designer raised temperatures among her millions of fans.