Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Incredible Body In Thong Bikini During Intense Workout

Singer Jessie James Decker has a smoking-hot body, and on Friday she showed how she keeps it in tip-top shape. The star thrilled her 3.3 million followers when she uploaded a video that captured her giving her booty a serious workout while wearing a skimpy bikini.

Jessie’s light gray two-piece swimsuit put plenty of her skin on display. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups, which she appeared to be wearing upside down. The bottoms featured a low-rise style that put her tight tummy on display. She wore her hair in a low ponytail under a pink baseball cap.

The clip caught the mom of three working out on her balcony. Over the white railing, the sky looked cloudless.

The camera was close to her body, giving her followers a front-row seat of her taut muscles. Her workout included a thick lavender band, which she wore around the lower part of her thighs. The lens captured her mostly from a side angle as she performed a series of glute workouts with an intense expression on her face.

The exercises included side steps while squatting, squat jumps and jumping jacks all while holding the band in place. Throughout the entire video, she flaunted her amazing fit physique, including her pert booty. Toward the end of the clip, she turned to face the lens to show off the front of her physique. She looked at the camera and shimmied her hips in a provocative fashion just before the video ended.

In the caption, Jessie indicated that the routine was focused on her derrière. She gave a list of the moves, and told her fans who wanted to give the workout a try to repeat them seven times.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 42,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Many comments came from Instagram users who were amazed that Jessie looked so good.

“How are you with three babies looking this amazing?! So gorg,” one fan wrote.

“Girl how you have two cookbooks out with so many goodies and a body like that?!,” joked a second follower.

“Ok stop it already i had 2 kids n look like a damn marshmallow n here u r all gorgeous n perfect…im done w internet today,” quipped a third admirer.

“Sitting here eating rocky road scrolling down and see this you making me feel some major mom bod envy,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this month, Jessie showed off her shapely legs with a snap that saw her wearing a cream romper while she sat beside a swimming pool. The popular post garnered more than 46,000 likes to date.