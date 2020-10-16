Cindy Prado Flaunts Insane Curves In Tie-Front Top & High-Cut Thong While Exploring A Jungle

Cindy Prado channeled her inner jungle cat in a steamy new Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The babe shared a series of photos in which she sported a multi-patterned tie-front crop top and a skimpy thong that did nothing but favors for her curvy figure. Her barely-there ensemble was certainly enough to drive fans wild.

Cindy’s look included a short-sleeved blouse made of several prints, including cheetah, zebra, and floral. The shirt was mostly open except for a small knot at the hem, revealing that the model skipped a bra underneath. Her ample cleavage could be seen beneath the shirt’s puffy turtleneck collar.

Cindy’s muscular abdomen was on display between the top and a plain black U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to show off her tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The influencer’s shapely thighs and pert booty were perfectly framed in the swim bottom.

Cindy completed her outfit with a gold pendant necklace and a black-ribboned straw hat over her wavy blond locks.

The photos were snapped in a tropical jungle in Tulum, Mexico, according to the post’s geotag. Cindy appeared to be standing just outside a home surrounded by vibrant leaves. Natural light shone down on her and highlighted her tan skin.

In the first shot, the babe posed with her legs together and shoulders high as she pushed out her chest and looked off-camera. The second image saw Cindy facing sideways as she bent her knees to define her round booty. She arched her back and playfully tipped her hat while gazing ahead. In the final image, she tilted her hips and tugged at the knot while flashing bedroom eyes beneath the brim of her cap.

The photos received more than 5,900 likes and 100 comments in under an hour as fans showered Cindy with affection in the comments section.

“TEACH me how to look cute in swimsuits!!!!” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“What an intense and beautiful look, you are hypnotizing,” another user added.

“Oooh this top is amazing,” a third person penned.

“You look absolutely incredible,” a fourth fan wrote.

Cindy began sharing some content from Tulum earlier this week. In a previous share, she rocked both powder blue and white bikinis and teased that she’s been working on quite a few projects in Mexico. Her fanbase loved that post, as it garnered more than 28,000 likes.