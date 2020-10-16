Bri Teresi Stuns In Snakeskin Boots, Daisy Dukes & Tied-Off Top While Posing With A Horse

Guess girl Bri Teresi returned once again to a distinctly rustic setting for an Instagram snapshot on Friday, October 16. In the photo update, the model and social media influencer posed provocatively as she stood beside a large horse in a wooded area near Grass Valley, California (according to the geotag).

In spite of the presence of the impressive equine beast next to her, Teresi still managed to own the frame as her tempting, athletic physique was on full display in the shot. The 26-year-old sported a tied-off top that allowed for a significant showing of skin, a similarly scant pair of cut-off jean shorts and a sexy pair of snakeskin boots as she was snapped.

Teresi further teased her million-plus followers on the platform in the caption that accompanied the picture by stating that she was looking for her cowboy. If the multitude of replies in the comments section were any indication, she already had a number of interested parties looking to fill the role.

“Natural country perfection,” opined one commenter. “Beautiful post Bri..”

“I’m right here babe,” stated a second potential partner.

“Did I mention I have the boots and hat? YEE HAW!!! LOL,” wrote a particularly smitten devotee. “[You’re] looking amazing as always!”

“HORSE QUEEN,” exclaimed another fan of Teresi’s latest pic.

The full breadth of Teresi’s statuesque frame was visible in the sexy snap as she leaned against the aforementioned animal. The fingers of her right hand caressed the creature’s black mane while her left arm was draped over its back as it ate some of the dry grass below them. Meanwhile, she grasped a smattering of her own golden locks with her off hand.

Although Teresi was snapped from the side, she had also turned her upper body toward the camera in the wide shot, offering a clear view of her smoldering expression, ample bosom and bare navel, in addition to her lissome legs. She further teased her fans by arching her back slightly as she leaned against the horse, which served to accentuate her sinuous figure and curvy attributes.

The model’s unbuttoned white blouse was rolled up at the sleeves and tied off just below the bustline, offering a slight peek at her perky assets in the process. Just below her exposed midsection, her taut posterior was hugged by her Daisy Dukes, which bore a stars-and-stripes print along the waist and on the front and back pockets. At the bottom edge of the photo’s frame, Teresi’s feet were covered by brown and black snakeskin boots.

Teresi’s latest Instagram update was another popular one for Auburn, California native, picking up its first 2,000 likes in only an hour.

Earlier this week, Teresi impressed while sporting another pair of cut-off shorts and similarly scanty top in an alluring video update.