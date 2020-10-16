Demi Rose Stuns In Figure-Hugging Blue Maxi Dress With Thigh Slit While Posing On A Beach

On Friday, October 16, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a series of stunning snaps with her 14.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing on a beach in front of a beautiful body of water. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken at the resort Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives located on Vaavu Atoll, Maldives.

Demi looked stunning in a cobalt blue maxi dress with a thigh slit and one clear strap. The gorgeous garment accentuated the social media sensation’s incredible curves, slender waist, and toned legs. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a sparkling ring worn on her middle finger.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks in a sleek, straight style. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Demi laid on her side on the sand, using both of her hands to prop herself up. She looked directly at the camera, as she parted her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her neck. The model struck a similar pose in the third picture. She tilted up her chin and closed her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face. The final shot showed her standing up with her shoulders back and her legs crossed. She touched her thighs and lowered her gaze.

In the caption, Demi advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely love it, you are so stunning,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Amazing picture of you on the beach you look amazing in blue hun,” added a different devotee.

“I love your dress!” remarked another admirer, along with both a heart-eye and blue heart emoji.

“What a beautiful woman in a beautiful scenery,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Demi is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.