Carrie Ann Inaba Is Unrecognizable As She Shares Surprising Pic From Her Pop Star Past

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran had a career in music before she was a TV dancer and judge.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba was unrecognizable in a flashback photo posted to her Instagram account.

In a new pic shared to her social media page, the 52-year-old TV personality teased a career she had decades before she was a judge on the celebrity ballroom competition.

Carrie Ann’s surprising post gave her fans a peek at her back in the day when she performed as a singer. In the pic, the DWTS veteran wore her hair in a short, spiky style and rocked a heavily embellished jacket with huge shoulder pads as she held a microphone. In the caption to the post, Carrie Ann revealed that she used to be a pop star when she was living in Japan.

Carrie Ann is best known as a dancer — she famously danced backup on tour with Madonna and was also a Fly Girl on the Fox variety series In Living Color in the early 1990s– so it’s no surprise that some of her social media followers had no idea about her pop star past.

“Were you really?” one commenter asked.

“I need to see this performance!” another added.

How cool is that? ” a third fan chimed in.

“You and David Hasselhoff!” another wrote.

Others asked Carrie Ann if her music can be found on any online or streaming platforms. And another admirer told the beauty she’s a star “anywhere” because she shines so bright.

Carrie Ann previously told People she was groomed to be a Japanese pop star after she won a talent show in her home state of Hawaii in 1986. She admitted she sang the lyrics “phonetically from a lyric sheet.” Carrie Ann chalked the early experience as “horrifying,” because she found out it was more focused on her looks than her artistic talent.

But she recently teased that she hopes to give her music career another try. In an interview with TV Insider, Carrie Ann said she hoped to show off her singing chops on the daytime chatfest that she co-hosts for CBS.

“I love singing and the truth is, at some point, I’m hoping The Talk will allow me to sing… When I was a pop star in Japan a long time ago, it was a career that didn’t go the way I wanted it to. It would be nice [to sing again].”

Carrie Ann recently channeled her inner 1980s music video vixen for Dancing with the Stars ’80s Night, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The DWTS judge rocked a purple minidress and a crimped, streaked wig for the throwback theme.