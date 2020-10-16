Reese Witherspoon Stuns In Blue Floral Dress By A Retro Camper And Thanks California

The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon stunned her 24.4 million Instagram followers after modeling a pretty blue sundress from her own Draper James line.

The dress was a trendy midi style with a hemline that ended just above the Hollywood mogul’s ankles. The neckline was a classic v-shape, though was conservative enough to show only a hint of décolletage. The sleeves were long — appropriate for the crisper October weather — and the dress cinched at the waist to accentuated the Wrinkle in Time star’s figure.

The garment featured a dark navy background with accents in lighter blues and whites that formed a pretty floral pattern. A cerulean bib served as a fun accent in the center of the bust and added a peasant dress aesthetic to the casual look. The cerulean fabric was repeated to create a ruffle at the bottom. In addition, dark piping added both contrast and structure throughout the garment.

On the Draper James website, Reese confessed that blue was her “favorite color.”

“I love all shades: deep midnight and navy, vibrant lapis and cobalt to the calm, cool lighter shades.”

Reese styled her shoulder-length blond hair into soft waves that beautifully framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of gold crescent shaped earrings and carried a large straw bag that was filled with flower stems and eucalyptus leaves.

Last but not least, the Legally Blonde star completed the look with a pair of medium brown sandals.

The setting for the shot was in a beautiful backyard. Lush green trees and shrubs provided a gorgeous backdrop and in the distance were a couple of picturesque wooden swings and a retro camper.

Reese posed by angling her body sideways to the camera and smiling out into the distance. She brought one hand to her face as if to push back a strap wisp of hair.

In her caption, she confessed that she was “thankful” for the sunshine in her California home.

Fans loved the new shot and awarded the post over 180,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments.

“Queen energy always!” proclaimed one awestruck follower, emphasizing the compliment with both a crown emoji and sparkle symbol.

“Thankful for you and the amount of positivity you spread on the daily!” raved a second.

“YOU’RE ACTUALLY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN EVER,” gushed a third, using all caps to properly convey the message.

“I love love love your dress!!!!” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a heart-eye face emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Reese had previously stunned social media earlier this fall after showing off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts.