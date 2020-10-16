Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Fit Form In Skimpy Workout Ensemble

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente uploaded a revealing new image of herself working out to Instagram on Friday, October 16, likely motivating thousands of her followers to head to the nearest gym.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed at the gym. Workout equipment and machines were visible all around her. Yaslen was centered in the frame as she struck a sexy pose. She stood up straight with her body facing the camera and popped one hip out, showcasing her curvy form. Her right hand was down by her right thigh, while her left hand grabbed her top. The model wore a pout on her face looked to the side, away from the camera.

Her shoulder-length, blond locks were styled in natural-looking waves. Her nails were manicured, complete with a white polish that stood out against her tanned complexion.

Yaslen showcased her toned figure in a skimpy athletic ensemble. She wore a gray top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The cropped garment also displayed her sculpted core as it barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of dark gray, skintight, leggings that hugged her hips and highlighted her bodacious booty. The high-rise waistband drew eyes to her core. She completed the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Yaslen revealed in the geotag on the post that she was photographed at Paradise Gym in Miami. In the caption, she promoted Body By Yas, her workout and fitness program. She also revealed that her attire was designed and manufactured by CLS Sportwear, and provided followers with a code for their products.

The photo quickly became a hit with social media users, amassing more than 4,000 likes within just 40 minutes after it went live. Dozens of fans also headed to the comments section to shower Yaslen with compliments on her physique, her stunning appearance, and her choice of clothing.

“Literally a goddess oh my god,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single heart-eyes emoji to the compliment.

“Looking amazing as ever babe,” a second fan chimed in.

“That bodyyyyy,” gushed a third admirer, following the sentiment with drool-face emoji.

“Looking so truly amazing,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty often serves up sizzling looks on her Instagram account. Just yesterday, she shared a post in which she sported a tiny, pink bikini that left little to the imagination. That post has received more than 40,000 likes, so far.