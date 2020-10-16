Pamela Anderson Showcases Her Long, Lean Legs In Mini Dress & High Heels

Actress Pamela Anderson is known by her 1.1 million Instagram followers for sharing sultry photos. On Friday, the Baywatch star took to the photo-sharing app to kick off the weekend with a pair of snaps that captured her showing off her long, lean legs in a mini dress and a pair of high heels.

As she is known to do, Pamela presented the pictures in a monochrome format. She stood inside what appeared to be a dining room. A glass door was on one side of the frame and a table on the other. Two potted plants were positioned near a corner and a modern chandelier hung low from the ceiling.

Pamela’s dress was sleeveless, and it featured rather large armholes as the garment showed quite a bit of her side boob. While the color of the dress remained unknown, it appeared to have a gingham pattern. Pleats in the front highlighted her hourglass shape. The hemline hit just below her booty. Her sky-high sandals featured one thin strap around her toes and another one around her ankle.

Pamela wore her blond tresses down in loose waves. Sections on the sides were teased and pulled back in a small barrette.

The first frame captured the blond beauty from a side angle as she looked out the door. Pamela held one hand on a piece of the wooden frame while she rested her hand on the top of her head. She arched her back slightly, emphasizing her slim waist. With one foot slightly forward, she showcased her legs. Light shining in through the window hit the front of her body. She wore a contemplative expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

In the second picture, Pamela struck a sexy pose as she perched her booty on the edge of the table. As with the first snap, the lens captured the celebrity from a side view. She gazed out of the window and held one hand on her waist, showcasing her shapely shoulder and arm. She held a cup in front of her body, calling attention to her ample bustline. With one foot flexed, she flaunted her muscular pins.

Pamela certainly has a body that she can be proud of — and she does not seem to mind showing it off in revealing outfits. Last month, she gave her fans a treat when she shared a series of color photos that captured her wearing a set of black lingerie and stilettos while she struck sexy poses in her bed.