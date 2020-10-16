Jordyn Woods Claims Her Boyfriend Is ‘Super Supportive’ Of Her New OnlyFans Career

Though Jordyn Woods may have surprised fans with her decision to open an OnlyFans account earlier this month, she has claimed that she is getting a lot of support from at least one person in her life: her boyfriend.

According to Page Six, Woods — who first rose to fame as the best friend of Kylie Jenner — gushed about how beau and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns helps “uplift” the influencer to pursue her dreams.

“He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive,” she said. “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything.”

Woods also noted that though she didn’t believe that she required the “approval” of her new man, she did want to be “respectful” throughout the process, as the website is most well-known for access to sultry content not allowed on other platforms.

“Obviously you don’t need approval from someone else, but I just want to make sure that everything is respectful,” she added.

Wood also said the decision to open an OnlyFans was particularly difficult because a lot of people don’t want to see others “succeed.”

“It’s cool to have a partner that supports you and wants you to be the best version of you and wants you to be a businesswoman,” she said. “A lot people in the world don’t want to see you succeed, and to have someone in your corner that wants to see you succeed is pretty awesome.”

The decision to launch an account was unexpected, and Woods has not disclosed whether or not she plans on offering adult-type content or if it will be more arts focused. However, she has given some insight as to why she decided to take the step.

“You get to control your narrative,” she explained.

Woods has often discussed reclaiming the narrative after alleging that the scandal in which she kissed Tristan Thompson, who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian, had been unfairly portrayed. But regardless of public perception, the affair did definitely end the once-tight friendship between Woods and Jenner.

Despite the fallout, Woods has moved from success to success. In addition to debuting her relationship with her basketball star boyfriend late last month, she recently announced a new capsule collection with popular online clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the 23-year-old recently dropped jaws on social media after modeling one of the pieces in the collection — an eye-catching see-through catsuit in a psychedelic print.