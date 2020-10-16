Nicky Gile Gets Flirty In Embroidered Lingerie

Nicky Gile teased her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 15, when she published a new update. In her most recent share, the American model showcased her insanely toned figure in a skimpy bra and panty combo.

Nicky was seen flaunting her bodacious curves outdoors in her scanty underwear. Notably, the babe also sported denim pants that were unbuttoned. She stood against a wall, standing in the middle of the frame with her head facing sideways. She raised her left hand to her head as she looked down. Her other hand pulled her jeans down, which showed her panties.

The bright sunshine illuminated her flawlessly tanned skin, making it appear glowing in the shot.

The influencer rocked a sheer bra. The base was white, filled with colorful embroidered floral patterns. It had a scalloped-style hem and a snug fit that hugged her curves. The undergarment featured see-through cups with an underwire that pushed up her breasts. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the plunging neckline. The neon pink straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She sported a pair of white undies that boasted a tiny piece of fabric that covered her nethers and had intricate lace detailing. The low-cut waistline accentuated her toned midsection, and the high cut helped accentuate her hips.

Nicky left her blond tresses down and opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle. The long strands fell on her shoulders and down her back. Her nails were painted with light pink polish.

The internet personality wrote a short caption. She also shared that her bra was from For Love and Lemons, and her pants came from Denim Heaven Co. She gave credit to the brands by tagging their respective Instagram pages in the picture. According to the geotag, the image was shot in Los Angeles, California.

Nicky’s newest social media share garnered more than 29,600 likes and over 450 comments in less than a day of going live on the platform. A lot of her online admirers dropped compliments about her killer body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“You know you are the hottest girl. You are a strong and independent woman with a stunning figure,” one of her social media admirers wrote.

“You look so hot. Although I would have preferred to see your full face, the views in this pic is also fine,” commented another fan.

“The most sensual woman ever. You are way too gorgeous for me, but I still hope to meet you one day,” added a third follower.