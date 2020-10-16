Tyra Banks Shows Off Flawless Figure In All-Yellow Outfit: ‘Make It Fashion’

Tyra Banks had Instagram swooning over her latest post. The legendary icon just shared a sizzling snap where she struck a pose and reminded everyone why she remains one of the world’s most sought-after models.

Tyra was all about making a statement. She recently launched SMiZE cream, and in her caption, shared that she had attended a business meeting wearing a “full outfit.” She mused that there was something about getting dressed up that made her feel powerful. She encouraged her fans to do some introspection to figure out what made them experience the same feelings.

The model worked the camera in this particular shot. She stood in front of an impressive door and angled her hips to the side. Adopting a wide-stance pose, she put her right hand on her waist, drawing attention to her flawless hourglass figure. She pointed her chin sideways and looked directly at the camera and “smized.” Those who follow Tyra know that the phrase means to smile with your eyes, something she often used to tell the models on America’s Next Top Model to do.

Tyra looked stunning in an all-yellow outfit that complemented her golden skin tone. She wore a sleeveless buttoned top that had an asymmetrical hem in the front. The neckline dipped low and showed off a hint of her cleavage. While the fabric was loose-fitting, the cleverly placed buttons cinched in her waist, creating a curvaceous silhouette. The celebrity then threw over one of her shoulders, leaving the other arm bare.

The actress wore the suit’s matching bottoms. The trousers skimmed her long, lean legs and ended just above her ankles, showing off her delicate ankles and the bridge of her foot. The model accessorized with care, choosing to wear a beret and a killer pair of yellow heels. Tyra styled her hair and allowed it to cascade down her shoulders and back gracefully.

The pic sparked a frenzy on social media. The Dancing With The Stars host was inundated with compliments and emoji as many of them took to the comments section. In fact, this specific pic has already accumulated more than 10,000 likes.

One fan responded to Tyra’s question and described what made them feel like a boss.

“Throwing on my heels, mascara, and lipstick!” they said.

A second Instagrammer had a different take on what made them feel powerful.

“Prioritizing my life without asking someone else what they think should be important to me. Tuning out the static to tune in to my own opinion took a lifetime,” they offered.

Another buttered her up with some extravagant compliments.

“I personally think you look best in yellow like a sun goddess,” they raved. The person also added a star and sunflower emoji to their comment.

“You’re such an icon,” a fourth user gushed.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Tyra confirmed that a Coyote Ugly reboot was in the works.