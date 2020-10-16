WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Shows Off Her Legs & Encourages Fans To ‘Enjoy The Journey’

WWE superstar Mandy Rose took to Instagram this week and stunned her 2.6 million followers with a picture that showed off her toned physique.

In the photo, the blonde bombshell wore a shiny black one-piece outfit that showcased her enviable hourglass figure. She clutched at the material with her left hand, pulling it up gently to expose some skin around her groin area. She stood with her left arm behind her head, gazing into the camera with an alluring look on her face.

The WWE superstar stood on some green grass in what appeared to be a park. A lake and some trees were visible in the background, which accentuated the calmness and beauty that Rose was going for. The picture looked like it was taken late in the day, as the sunlight had dimmed in the sky.

In the accompanying caption, she encouraged her followers to “Take it all one day at a time and enjoy the journey.” The Monday Night Raw performer appeared to be in a contemplative mood and appreciative of the simpler things in life. She also credited photographer Ryan Loco for capturing her on camera.

Rose’s fans and peers appreciated the positive advice — as well as the photo — and proceeded to flood the comments section with compliments about her appearance.

“Yesssssss gurrrrlllll!!! Hottest in the game,” wrote Dana Brooke, who recently began teaming with Rose on Monday Night Raw.

“We now know what perfection looks like,” noted one of Rose’s appreciative fans.

Fellow superstar Nia Jax also made an appearance to post a fire emoji. Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section, and it’s clear that Rose had many admirers.

However, one Instagram user didn’t pay much attention to the picture and instead told Rose’s followers that “LeBron’s the goat,” which prompted some argumentative responses from other users.

Rose has treated the internet to a few pleasurable pictures lately. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the wrestling star wowed her fans earlier this week after posting a snap with Sonya Deville, her best friend and former Tag Team partner.

The wrestlers rocked swimsuits on a boat and revealed that they’d put their differences behind them following their bitter storyline feud. They were at odds after Deville tried to sabotage her relationship with Otis on Friday Night SmackDown.

Rose has risen to stardom in 2020. Her romantic storyline with Otis captured the hearts of the WWE Universe and resulted in a memorable WrestleMania moment.