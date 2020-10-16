VoteForHer Trends On Twitter After Lincoln Project Releases New Kamala Harris Ad

On Friday, conservative Super PAC The Lincoln Project released an advertisement asking Americans to view the 2020 presidential election through the lens of young women.

The ad begins with a girl looking in the mirror as clips of iconic political figures, like the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, play in the background.

The one minute spot then cuts to footage of President Donald Trump attacking multiple female reporters.

Trump is also shown describing Sen. Kamala Harris of California — who is is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate — as a “monster” and viciously attacking other Democrats.

The ad then pivots to footage of the first vice presidential debate, when Harris told Vice President Mike Pence to stop interrupting her.

After that, the narrator praises Harris as a strong and independent woman who will stand up to mistreatment, telling viewers to “vote for her.”

In a statement, Executive Director of the Lincoln Project Sarah Lenti said that “being an intelligent, strong woman is not a partisan endeavor.”

“As a nation, we’ve been blessed to have amazing women as role models in both parties, but only ever one President who treats our gender writ large with such disdain.”

She added that it is time for a commander-in-chief “who celebrates the perspective women have to offer, and who acknowledges their inherent worth, skill, and place in our government.”

After The Lincoln Project published the advertisement, the hashtag #VoteForHer started trending on Twitter, with many prominent figures expressing support for the organization’s initiative.

“Just voted a straight Blue ticket in North Carolina, for Her, for Us, for Democracy, and for America!” North Carolina Democrat Mark Judson tweeted.

Professor of Sociology and Medicine at Temple University Sara Goldrick-Rab expressed similar sentiments.

“When the country was created we didn’t have the vote. Now we will be the reason the nation survives, period,” she tweeted.

Maya Harris, Senator Harris’ sister, also shared her thoughts.

The ad comes as Trump continues to struggle with female voters across the nation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the commander-in-chief has lost ground among several voters groups that carried him to victory in 2016, when he competed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

Biden, meanwhile, has continued to improve his standing and appears poised to dominate in battleground states. In addition, some polling suggests that he is competitive in several traditionally Republican states.

A recent CNN poll, for instance, put the Democrat 16 percentage points ahead of the commander-in-chief nationwide.