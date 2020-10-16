Kourtney Kardashian Wears ‘Vote Kanye’ Hat And Fans Aren’t Happy

Kourtney Kardashian wore a hat endorsing Kanye West in the 2020 Presidential election and fans on social media weren’t pleased, TMZ reported.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 15, the socialite posted a mirror selfie wearing a pair of black track pants, a white tank top, and an all-black “Vote Kanye” baseball cap.

In the same post, Kardashian also tagged her brother-in-law and added a link to the official merch website, which currently sells the hat for $40.

Not long after she posted the selfie, fans took to social media to criticize her endorsement of West.

“Kourtney wearing a ‘Vote Kanye’ hat ahead of the most important election of our lifetime……WHAT a letdown,” one fan tweeted.

“She knows her kids will suffer none of the consequences of this election,” another fan tweeted.

“Encouraging to vote for Kanye is one of the most irresponsible, egregious, and reckless uses of that family’s platform that I’ve ever seen,” a third fan wrote on Twitter.

So far, Kourtney hasn’t responded to the fans’ reactions.

This is actually the first time a member of the Kardashian family has publicly endorsed West in the upcoming Presidential election. Despite supporting her husband in most of his endeavors, Kim Kardashian has yet to tell her fans to vote for West.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 14, Kim thanked her fans for helping her reach 190 million followers while encouraging them to vote on November 3, without naming any specific candidates.

Kourtney’s Instagram endorsement arrives just days after Kanye dropped his official campaign video. Released on Monday, October 12, the commercial sees the rapper standing in front of a black-and-white American flag while sharing his views on religion, family, and more.

“Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, kind of people, God intends us to be,” West said while looking off-camera.

Despite missing the Presidential ballot access deadline in over 20 states, the Jesus Is King rapper has qualified in 12 other states, including Colorado, Louisiana, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont.

West announced he was running for president on July 4 and held his first and only rally in South Carolina.

That same month, the Chicago native spoke with Forbes about his campaign, while distancing himself from President Trump.

“I am taking the red hat off,” he announced.

Before announcing his candidacy, West openly supported President Trump and hinted at voting for him in November in an April interview with GQ.