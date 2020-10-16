Bebe Rexha Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Crystal Bra & PVC Pants For Dance With Charli D’Amelio

Bebe and Charli performed a TikTok-style dance to 'Baby, I'm Jealous.'

Bebe Rexha teamed up with one of the biggest stars on social media to show off a TikTok-worthy dance for her latest single, “Baby, I’m Jealous.”

Bebe, 31, cast social media sensation Charli D’Amelio, 17, in her music video for her new collaboration with Doja Cat. The teen didn’t dance in the mini-movie, but Bebe enlisted her help to demonstrate some of the moves that are featured in it. Charli’s dancing has helped her secure a massive following of over 93.4 million fans on TikTok, so her inclusion in Bebe’s project was a great way for the singer to reach a different audience that skews a bit younger.

In a video that Bebe shared on Instagram, she and her costar rocked the same outfits that they wore for the “Baby, I’m Jealous” dinner scenes. Bebe’s look consisted of a sheer top covered with crystal beading that formed a glittering bra. The rhinestones curved around her buxom chest in concentric circles, forming conical cups. Long strands of the glittering embellishments also hung down from her bust.

She teamed her attention-grabbing top with a pair of skintight black PVC pants that gleamed as she moved. Around her neck, she wore a large silver choker that complemented her top. Her other accessories included silver bangle bracelets and long threader earrings. The singer’s red tresses were partially pulled up. A glittery red hair cone secured her ponytail in place, giving it a lot of height.

Charli’s strapless mini dress was crafted out of the same shiny material as Bebe’s pants. She accessorized her simple but chic look with a black ribbon choker, oversize silver hoop earrings, and chunky stacked chain bracelets. Her shoulder-length brunette hair was parted down the center, and it looked sleek and glossy.

The two entertainers danced on the ’60s-era nightclub set featured in the music video. They began by swaying their hips from side to side as they swept their arms down in front of them. Next, they raised their right arms up and to the side with their elbows bent. At the same time, they crossed their left arms over their collarbones. Their hip movements became more staccato. The two women then turned to face each other. They held their hands up near their mouths, curled their fingers, and rapidly moved them back and forth.

After repeating the choreography, the dancers placed their left hands on their hips. They made slicing motions across their collarbones with their right hands before raising them up, crossing their wrists in front of their necks, and turning their palms so they were facing outwards.

Bebe’s collab with a TikTok icon has racked up over 376,000 likes thus far, as well as over 1,000 messages.

“This is so good,” read one rave review.

“Rocking it,” another fan wrote.

“With Bebe Rexha?? I’m so jealous,” said a third admirer.