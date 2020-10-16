Melania Trump Breaks Silence On Secret Recordings Of Her With Scathing Statement

First Lady Melania Trump released a statement on the White House website slamming a recent tell-all and secretly-recorded phone conversations.

Trump opened her statement by saying that she had been reflecting on her personal experiences and her BE BEST campaign, which is aimed at helping the country’s youth prepare for their future.

She said that the initiative is often overshadowed by the “noise made by self-serving adults.”

By way of example, she laid out her opinion about the behavior of an unnamed contractor who had advised her previously.

“A person who said she ‘made me’ even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency. This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character,” she wrote.

“Her ‘memoir’ included blaming me for her ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others. Never once looking within at her own dishonest behavior and all in an attempt to be relevant,” she continued.

While Trump didn’t name her directly, the message appears to be directed at Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned the tell-all memoir Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady. While promoting her book, she also released recordings that she had made of her conversations with Trump.

Before they had a falling out over funding for the Trump inauguration, the two were friends for years and Winston Wolkoff had worked for Trump in several roles.

Trump slammed the media for focusing on the stories relayed in the memoir rather than her work to help children and attacked “opportunists” who were attempting to serve themselves by riding her coattails.

She added that those who focus on negative stories rather than on her work to help children are part of the problem and urged her supporters and team to continue to focus on the big picture.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some of the recently-released recordings show Trump complaining about the media and their focus on her husband’s policy of separating migrant children from their families. She also cast doubt on the idea that immigrants were truly trying to escape violence but rather had been coached to say that they were doing so in order to get into the United States.