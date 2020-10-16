Bella Thorne Goes Braless Underneath A Cropped Cardigan: ‘Its So Flippin Hot In October’

Bella Thorne delighted her nearly 24 million fans with a sizzling new update that saw her in minimal attire. The October 16 post included two new shots that added some serious heat to her feed.

The first photo in the set captured Bella posed in the center of the frame. She stood on some stone planters that were interspersed with grass. A pool, several tall trees, and a peek of the sky were visible in the background. Bella crouched on the ground, draping her hands over her knees, and gave the camera an alluring gaze. The second image captured Bella in a slightly different pose rocking the same sexy attire.

On her upper half, the actress sported a purple cardigan. The garment had ribbed fabric and a row of buttons down the front. It was cropped near her navel and gave a glimpse of her toned tummy. To add to the sexiness of the ensemble, Bella went braless.

She teamed the top with a pair of tiny shorts that were barely visible because of her pose. The bottoms were a light color and fastened with a black button. The short length left Bella’s toned legs on display for her fans to admire.

The model wore a light pink Balenciaga purse slung over her shoulder, and she rocked a pair of sneakers that were a similar color. She added several accessories, including drop earrings, a chunky necklace, a watch on each wrist, and a few rings

She pulled her red locks up in high, flirty pigtails and left a few pieces loose to frame her face.

In the caption of the post, she shared that it was “flipping hot in October.”

Bella’s fans loved the sexy display. Within an hour of the update going live, more than 400,000 people double-tapped the post, and 1,300 left comments. Some raved about her killer curves while others were left speechless, using emoji instead.

“You are one of the most beautiful ladies on Instagram. I love your red hair. It’s so nice. You have a nice figure and skin tone. Your smile eyes ears and nose is very pretty. The outfit looks good on. Glad you are doing well and staying safe,” one follower wrote.

“You’re simply so amazing,” a second chimed in.

“Gorgeous queen,” one more gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.