Bella Thorne Goes Braless Underneath A Cropped Cardigan: ‘Its So Flippin Hot In October’

Bella Thorne delighted her 24 million fans with a sizzling new update that saw her in minimal attire. The October 16 post included two new shots that added some serious heat to her feed.

The first photo in the set saw Bella posed in the center of the frame. She stood on stone planters that were positioned on the top of faux grass. Behind her were a pool and several tall trees and a peek of the sky was also visible. Bella crouched on the ground, draping her hands over her knees and gazing into the camera with an alluring. The second image saw Bella in a slightly altered pose but rocking the same sexy attire.

On her upper half, the actress sported a purple cardigan. The garment had ribbed fabric and a row of buttons running between her chest, adding a sexy element to the look. The piece was cropped near her navel, teasing a glimpse of her toned tummy. To up the ante even further, Bella went braless underneath the top.

She teamed the look with a pair of tiny shorts that were barely visible because of her pose. They were gray and had a black button and belt loops that stretched over her hips. Its short length left her toned legs on display for her fans to admire.

Bella wore a light pink Balenciaga purse slung over her shoulder, and she rocked a pair of sneakers that were a similar color. She added several accessories, including dripping earrings, a chunky necklace, and a watch on each wrist. Bella also sported a few rings, which provided just the right amount of bling.

She slicked back her red locks in high and flirty pigtails and allowed a few loose pieces to frame her forehead. In the caption of the post, she shared that it was “flipping hot in October.” It comes as no surprise that Bella’s fans have been loving the sexy display. Within an hour of the update going live, more than 400,000 have double-tapped the post, and 1,300 have left comments. Some raved over her killer curves while a few more were left speechless, using emoji instead.

“You are one of the most beautiful ladies on Instagram. I love your red hair. It’s so nice. You have a nice figure and skin tone. Your smile eyes ears and nose is very pretty. The outfit looks good on. Glad you are doing well and staying safe,” one follower wrote.

“You’re simply so amazing,” a second chimed in.

“Gorgeous queen,” one more gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.