Jesse Metcalfe Picks The Winner Of This Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jesse Metcalfe picked the winner of this season of Dancing with the Stars in a news story published by Us Weekly and explained that he had his eye on two of his former celebrity competitors to win it all. He and his professional partner Sharna Burgess were eliminated during the October 12 telecast.

Jesse shared in the interview that he never thought he had a chance to take home a mirrorball trophy this season, but admitted he would have liked to have been able to perform for a few more weeks to continue to grow as a dancer.

Jesse revealed there were two remaining celebrity competitors that he believed still had a good chance at taking home the coveted glittery trophy. He claimed that One Day at a Time star Justina Machado would score the highest overall judges and fan votes. Jesse stated he was hopeful Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir would do well also.

Jesse stated that twice prior to this season, he turned down the opportunity to appear on the reality competition dance series. This time, he felt the opportunity was right to try his hand at the ballroom competition show.

Eric McCandless / ABC

“I felt like then there was a major stigma before. Roughly 10 years ago, there were a lot of people saying what actors should or shouldn’t be doing. I feel like it’s a completely different landscape in the entertainment industry right now. … I feel like you can kind of do whatever you want now in the entertainment industry, as long as you are authentic in the way you do it,” he explained to Us Weekly.

“I was more surprised by what an amazing experience it was and how incredibly rewarding it was. It was incredible. It’s an incredibly well-run show from top to bottom. … I have zero regrets,” Jesse added.

Jesse revealed that while everyone commented on the positive relationship forged between himself and Sharna, the twosome admittedly had some bumps in the road as they moved forward in the competition.

Jesse shared that he felt Sharna had it rough as an instructor. He likened his experience to a teacher who had to walk someone through the basics before they could move forward. He admitted that Tuesdays were a difficult time, and the two did fight as he attempted to introduce what he claimed were “very foreign movements” to his body. He also called his overall Dancing with the Stars journey “frustrating at times.”