Kinsey Wolanski Does Yoga On A Mountaintop In Skintight Red Workout Set

Kinsey Wolanski showed off her killer flexibility in her latest Instagram share on Thursday. In a series of photos, the influencer practiced yoga on a stunning mountaintop as she rocked a fiery red workout set that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The photos showed Kinsey standing on a graffiti-covered platform overlooking vibrant green hills below. In the distance, more tall mountains were visible as the sun rose behind them, turning the sky a bright yellow. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, though fans were likely focused on the model’s radiant beauty.

Kinsey rocked a skintight sports bra with thick racerback straps that showed off her killer back muscles. Additionally, the top had a low-cut neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. The band cut off just below her bust, so her toned abdomen was on display.

On the bottom, Kinsey wore a matching pair of leggings with a high waistband that hugged her hourglass figure. The material perfectly sculpted her round booty and shapely legs.

Kinsey completed her athletic look with a pair of white chunky sneakers. She pulled her wavy blond locks up into a high ponytail with a bright red scrunchie.

In the first shot, the hottie sat on the platform with one leg extended and the other pulled into her body. She leaned back on one arm and arched her back as she looked off into the distance. The remaining photos captured Kinsey performing various yoga stretches, including a standing split, a handstand, and a crow pose.

In the caption, Kinsey wrote that she has been developing a “huge project” in the last year, though she didn’t spill the news just yet.

The post received more than 121,000 likes and 430 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge hit with Kinsey’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to express admiration for her flawless physique.

“I loveeeeeee all of these omg,” fellow model Khloe Terae wrote with a red heart and a flame emoji.

“Unbelievable. You are so amazing Kinsey,” another user added.

“You’re living a life that I can only dream of,” a third person wrote.

“You are so amazingly flexible and strong!” a fourth fan declared.

Kinsey always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another share, the model rocked a fluffy robe that exposed her cleavage as she snapped a few selfies, which her followers loved. That post garnered more than 131,000 likes.