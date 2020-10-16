Lindsey Vonn Shows Her Cheeky Side While Sporting Tiny, Red Bikini

Former Olympic champion skier and social media star Lindsey Vonn has never been shy about flaunting her athletic physique on Instagram. With her latest update on Friday, October 16, the 35-year-old thrilled her 2 million followers on the platform once again with a snapshot that featured stunning views of both a waterfront skyline and her taut, cheeky assets.

The uploaded photo provided a backside view of the multi-time medalist and World Cup champion as she stood aboard a boat in little more than a tiny, red bikini and shades.

Vonn marveled at the picturesque setting she had found herself in via the post’s caption, while also contemplating the path that had brought her to where she is today. Meanwhile, a number of vocal fans were similarly enthralled by the noted fitness fanatic’s scantily-clad body in the sultry snap, taking to the comments section en masse to praise the fruits of her labor.

“I seriously don’t think you’ve ever looked so good!” proclaimed one user. “You go, girl!!!”

“Looking absolutely stunning @lindseyvonn,” wrote a second commenter.

“Hot buns…..right outta the oven….no buttering required!!!!” added another enamored admirer.

“Gorgeous view,” opined a fourth fan. “And the scenery is pretty too.”

With her back facing the camera, Vonn’s image was captured in a medium-angled shot as she turned her head toward the device that documented her. She was standing at the edge of the boat, which was creating a rustling, white path of wake water as it moved. In the background, a wide-stretching, watery expanse reflected the deep blue and white hues of a partially cloudy sky.

Vonn held her left hand up as if to block out the light while her right arm rested at her side. Her platinum blond hair was pulled back into a bun and her eyes were covered by tinted sunglasses while she smiled impishly. She further accessorized with a gold wristwatch and at least one stud earring.

The former skier’s stringy swim top was bound behind her neck and mid-back, leaving the rest of her muscle-bound upper body almost completely bare on the rear side. All the while, her tight bikini bottom had become wedged between the cheeks of her gym-honed posterior as the garment hugged her slender hips.

Vonn’s update made a major impact with her fans and followers, getting double-tapped to the tune of 50,000 plus likes in under an hour after appearing on her feed. Nearly 500 comments had been left as of this writing as well.

