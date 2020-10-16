Gabby Allen Bares Chiseled Physique In Black Underwear And Checkered Socks

Gabby Allen teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 15, with a hot new photo that saw her wearing underwear and socks, which bared her chiseled physique.

The snapshot showed the British fitness model and trainer standing in front of a blank wall. She outstretched her arm, holding the camera above her head to capture a top-down selfie that framed her whole body. She kicked her hips to one side while propping the opposite leg forward, in a pose that helped to accentuate her chiseled quads and her booty.

Allen turned her to the side and looked up at the camera. Her eyes were intent and she curled her lips into a defiant smile. Her platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in relaxed strands that she pulled over her shoulders. Allen tagged the boutique beauty bar Sugar Cane Salon over her perfectly manicured brows.

She sported a pair of black underwear bottoms, which sat low and bared her sculpted lower body. The sides were pulled up slightly higher than the front, baring her hips. On her torso, Allen had on a matching tank top with a cropped hemline that showcased her enviable midriff. The neckline came up high, offering a good amount of coverage.

Allen completed her look with a pair of casual socks boasting a black-and-white checkered print. In the caption, she asked her fans what they thought about her socks, urging them to check them out.

The picture proved to be popular, garnering more than 21,000 likes and over 110 comments in under a day. Her fans used the occasion to tease Allen about her choice of footwear while also praising her killer figure and beauty.

“Sometimes you have to find the little ways to tell people how you’re a ska fan,” one user wrote.

“Thanks to u @gabbydawnallen I’ve posed a similar pic…. yr workouts work!!!” replied another user.

“Wish I could just wake up n look like this [crying emoji] but no, I gotta exercise,” a third fan added.

“Your eyebrows look fabulous too!!” chimed in a fourth user.

Allen is well-known among her fans for showing off her gym-honed physique in her Instagram posts. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image in which she could be seen sprawled on a bed while wearing a skimpy leopard-print two-piece swimsuit. It included a bandeau top with a wide back and a pair of matching bottoms. They boasted a cheeky design and medium sides, which she wore high on her hips. She accessorized her look with a hat.