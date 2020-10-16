WWE Rumors: Big E Reportedly Set To Be Repackaged

Big E was split from his cohorts Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during the latest WWE draft, and further changes are reportedly in the works for the former New Day member. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer reported that he will receive a character makeover.

According to the report, Big E will no longer be presented in a comedic light. The plan is to make him a more serious character on Friday Night SmackDown going forward, which WWE has teased in recent weeks by making him show more aggressive traits.

Meltzer noted that officials do have storyline plans in mind for the popular superstar. He stated that they wouldn’t have broken up an established faction such as New Day unless they had something substantial in mind for Big E and the other members afterward.

Kingston and Woods will continue to team up on Monday Night Raw. They are currently the brand’s Tag Team Champions and will presumably remain an alliance for the foreseeable future.

Big E, meanwhile, is reportedly set to receive a major push. As the Sportskeeda article pointed out, he is expected to become a main event star on the blue brand, and there have been rumors of him bringing back the “Five Count” gimmick from his NXT days.

The article also speculated that the superstar could turn heel. He has been showcased as a comedic babyface for years, but bringing back his NXT gimmick would likely see him act like a dominant and vicious bad guy.

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown will have an appreciation segment for Big E and his soon-to-be-former teammates. However, some fans will be tuning in expecting to see Big E turn on his friends.

As documented by Ringside News, Big E teased a turn on a recent episode of the blue show. He attacked a security guard, which was out of character for the former Tag Team Champion.

While Big E’s future looks set to be on his own, he isn’t happy about the decision. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he revealed that he always wants to be involved in the stable.

He stated that all three members could still pursue individual storylines and titles while remaining aligned. He cited Kingston’s World title run in 2019 as an example, as the group was still unified despite being apart to some degree.

Perhaps the latest split could also be an example of them doing their own thing, on separate shows, before eventually reuniting.