Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Claiming She’s In A ‘Mentally Abusive Relationship’ With Offset

Cardi B has fired back at those saying that she and Offset are in a “mentally abusive relationship.” The rapper took to Twitter on Friday, October 16, to address the claims.

“Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh, we gotta save you,'” Cardi said in the video tweet.

“And I be like, ‘All right, but can I f*ck him today? Because I need to have sex.” she continued while smoking a cigarette.

In another Twitter video, she gave out a fake apology to her 15.5 million followers.

“Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS,” the caption read. “Im sorry. Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither.”

The rapper then doubled down on her comments in another tweet.

“Before I was a celeb I was crazy a** Cardi B. I don’t know why ya expect something different now,” she wrote.

The couple reconciled last week after Cardi announced she’d gotten back with her estranged husband. Taking to Instagram live over the weekend, she revealed that she patched things up with Offset.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the two were spotted kissing and dancing at Cardi’s lavish birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 10. A few days later, the estranged husband took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday by posting a picture of the two.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best!” Offset’s caption read.

Before the couple officially reconciled, Offset asked fans for help reuniting with Cardi.

On Friday, October 9, the Atlanta native replied to a fan comment under a post by TheShadeRoom, in which they thought he looked stressed. In the comment, he admitted that he missed her, also asking fans to call her up for him.

The “WAP” star filed for dissolution of marriage in Fulton County, Georgia on September 15. According to court documents obtained by ​TMZ​, Cardi originally sought primary physical and legal custody of her and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, as well as child support.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has publicly split from Offset, then taken him back. In December 2018, the Bronx native announced she was divorcing her husband, reportedly due to cheating issues. They reconciled just one month later after the Migos rapper publicly apologized, asking Cardi to take him back during her 2018 Rolling Loud performance.