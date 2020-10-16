John Legend Shares Devotion To Wife Chrissy Teigen: ‘Our Love Will Remain, We Will Never Break’

Fans of the singer and songwriter swooned over his passionate words for his spouse of seven years.

John Legend showed his devotion to wife Chrissy Teigen in a lengthy Instagram caption which was attached to a video from his Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break.” He dedicated the tune to the love of his life after she suffered a devastating miscarriage of their son Jack earlier this month.

In the post seen here, John wrote a lengthy message about his belief in the couple’s relationship and his dedication to their family. He explained that the song and accompanying caption were all for Chrissy.

He stated that the duo had shared the highest highs and lowest lows together. John reflected on watching his wife carry their children and wrote that the experience both moved and humbled him. John stated he was “in awe” of the strength his wife had demonstrated through her most challenging moments.

John shared that he wrote the song in tribute to the faith he had that as long as he and Chrissy walked the earth together, they would hold each other’s hands through every tear, up and down, and test. He claimed that each difficulty they faced together strengthened the promise they made on their wedding day seven years earlier and made them more resilient.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On behalf of himself and Chrissy, John thanked fans who had shared their prayers and words of comfort and empathy toward the couple.

He explained that he realized they were not alone in their journey and was comforted by others that had often suffered in silence after losing a child.

John claimed that Chrissy would likely have much more to say about this when she was ready.

Fans of the couple expressed their admiration for John and Chrissy’s strength in the caption of the post.

“This was one of the best performances I’ve ever heard you do. The way you sing ‘mountains’ also gets me every time. That kinda ripple effect. Sending all our love to you and Chrissy. Thank you for sharing this with the world,” penned one fan.

“What a beautiful tune. Sending you guys prayers and strength,” remarked a second follower.

“This is more than a song. It’s a battle cry. It’s a victory chant. It’s a blanket of comfort. Bless you, for gifting while still grieving. Weeping may endure for a (few) nights. BUT JOY…soon come,” noted a third Instagram user.

“So beautiful. Thank you for teaching others how to be supportive and loving. Most women feel alone – even if they’re married,” stated a fourth fan.