Mike Tyson, 54, Shows Off Insanely Shredded Figure In Training Video To Prepare For Upcoming Match

Mike Tyson showed off his insanely shredded physique in his latest training video posted on Instagram. The short film features the boxing legend going through a series of workouts in preparation for his upcoming matchup against Roy Jones Jr., as reported by TMZ.

The 54-year-old displayed his shredded abs and muscular arms as short clips showed him shirtless and drenched in sweat as he performed various exercises. He has posted multiple videos on Triller that give his followers an inside look at how he is training. In the comments section of the update, many of his fans expressed worry for Tyson’s competitor after seeing his insanely ripped muscles.

“I fear for Roy Jones honestly,” one person admitted.

“Pray for his opponent,” another follower agreed.

“Best heavyweight of all time,” a third fan wrote.

The post drew attention from other famous people as well, including The Rock and the UFC standout Tyron Woodley. The brawl with Jones is scheduled to take place on November 28 in California, and Tyson looks more than prepared to compete. The video can be seen here.

According to a report from CBS Sports, the fight is just an exhibition, and there will be no judges and no ultimate winner at the end of the eight, three-minute rounds. Due to the fact that both men are over the age of 50, initially there were safety concerns whether they should be fighting. However, a member of the California State Athletic Commission, Andy Foster, stated that certain precautions will be taken in order to increase safety. Foster claimed that both competitors will not be attempting to knock the other person out and are expected only to “exhibit their boxing abilities.” Additionally, they will be using larger gloves that are most commonly used for sparring.

“They have a right to earn, and all these types of things. They’re about the same age. We can’t mislead the public as to this is some kind of real fight. They can get into it a little bit, but I don’t want people to get hurt. They know the deal,” Foster said in an interview.

The Tyson-Jones fight will not be the only matchup of the night. Popular YouTuber Jake Paul will be taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson in the pay-per-view event. The two have spent several months throwing shade at the other over social media and have expressed that there is bad blood between the two. In addition, Badou Jack will take on Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley will face off with Rashad Coulter during the event scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.