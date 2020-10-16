Serena Williams Sizzles In A Black Leather Dress And Doc Marten Style Boots

Tennis champion Serena Williams dropped the jaws of her 12.6 million Instagram followers after posting a series of three photos where she showed off both her incredible physique as well as her fashion chops in a black leather minidress.

The garment was a shirtdress style, with a collar and long sleeves that emulated a classic oxford shirt. However, while an oxford might be considered prim and proper, this ensemble had a much sultrier vibe. The hemline was incredibly short and ended at Williams’s upper thighs so that most of her toned legs were on full display. In addition, a belt cinched at her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. Buttons extended throughout the garment and two pockets accented the bust area.

However, what was arguably the most sizzling aspect of the dress was the fact that it was made from dark black leather. The color added to the bold aesthetic and was the perfect complement to her glowing skin.

Williams accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a statement ring and dangling earrings. She styled her hair into a sleek low ponytail with a deep side part and sported a chic red manicure.

The tennis champion completed the look with a pair of black leather boots. They were an over-the-ankle style with silver hardware that emulated the look of Doc Martens. However, Williams had tagged luxe shoe design Stuart Weitzman, suggesting the boots were from his new collection. In her caption, the tennis star even joked that they were a “perfect match” for her dress.

Williams posted three photos of the ensemble in quick succession. Though many would normally use the carousel function and combine the three pictures into one post, the fact that Williams made three separate uploads suggests that she wanted to emphasize her latest look.

In the first, she crossed her legs in front of the other while shyly looking down at the ground.

In the second and third, she leapt around in the outfit, even flashing a peek of her underwear in the final shot.

Though all three uploads were popular, the last was the clear fan favorite — earning close to 150,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

“Body goal!! Woman those legssss u are [fire],” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several flame symbols and a kissing face emoji.

“Such a trio of awesome – smart, talented and heart (beautiful is too fluff but she is),” raved a second.

“You’re literally so beautiful and an amazing role model to keep chasing my dreams!” added a third.

“Love all that you do Serena you rock,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink hearts.

The Olympic gold medal champ had previously wowed social media after modeling a tight white dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.