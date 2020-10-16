Nicaraguan Stunner Dolly Castro Lowers Shorts To Show Off Sculpted Midriff

Dolly Castro gave her 6.2 million Instagram followers something to get motivated by on Thursday, October 15, when she shared a stunning new photo. In it, the Nicaraguan model and influencer rocked a skimpy workout set that put her sculpted body on center stage.

For the snapshot, Castro posed in what looked to be a kitchen as she held a protein shaker in her right hand. She kicked her hips to one side while lowering the waistband of her bottoms, showing off her sculpted midriff.

Castro tilted her head to the side as she glanced at the camera. She squinted her eyes and flashed a confident smiled. Her dark chocolate hair was parted in the middle and styled in straight strands that fell against her back.

Castro opted for a nudish-gray sports bra with a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and medium straps that stretched over her shoulders. She teamed it with a pair of mint green spandex shorts with a thick waistband that rose above her navel. The hems were very short and bared Castro’s chiseled quads as well.

Castro paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she revealed her post was an add for 1st Phorm, a brand of supplements for which she is an ambassador, as noted in her Instagram bio. She shared that 1st Phorm has a pumpkin spice latte flavor that goes perfectly with the “spooky season.”

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 19,500 likes and over 360 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to remark upon her gym-honed physique and overall beauty, as well as to engage with her caption.

“Mmmm my fav and my favorite protein,” one of her fans wrote.

“Good Afternoon Sweetness. Lovely as you are. As you are Lovely. [three fire emoji] Ouch,” replied another user.

“Love pumpkin. I’m going to leave my email so they let me know when they restock,” a third admirer added.

“While looking very beautiful and fit sweetheart,” chimed in a fourth user.

Castro often shows off her killer figure in her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she uploaded a couple of images that showed her clad in a skintight dress that hugged her curvaceous body, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The light pink garment contrasted with her gorgeous skin tone. The back featured a lace-up detail that tied into a bow on her low-back. In the first photo, she turned away from the camera, putting her round booty on display.