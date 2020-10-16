WWE Rumors: Here’s Why Lars Sullivan’s Return Was Delayed For So Long, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Shortly before WWE’s recently concluded draft, Lars Sullivan made his return to the company after an absence of more than one year. This was considerably later than what most had expected when he suffered a knee injury last year, and as a recent report noted, the Friday Night SmackDown star’s comeback was delayed not because of his issues outside the ring but rather due to another medical issue.

In a report that cited the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ringside News wrote on Friday that Sullivan sustained a setback while he was recovering from “major” knee surgery. While he was supposedly “ready for some time,” his injured knee was infected sometime after he went under the knife, thus forcing him to sit out for longer than originally anticipated.

The new update on Sullivan came close to a week after Fightful Select (via Ringside News) wrote that the 32-year-old’s recovery process was an “uphill battle,” given how he ultimately required surgery on both knees. At one point, it was expected that he would have to miss 16 to 18 months, though as of October 1, reports were suggesting that his name was being brought up once again by WWE’s creative team.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sullivan has dealt with numerous accusations of misconduct in recent years. Before his injury, he was fined $100,000 by WWE when it was discovered that he had posted several “misogynistic and bigoted comments” on a bodybuilding forum when he was in his late teens and early 20s. At that time, he was also forced to undergo sensitivity training and speak at community events to discuss the impact of negative social media posts.

In addition to the above issues, Sullivan was also accused last week of making inappropriate advances toward a married woman who used to work as his personal trainer. According to screenshots that were published on Reddit, the wrestler apparently remarked that he loved the woman’s legs and later asked her to send racy photos of herself. She then refused his advances and blocked him on social media, but not before telling him that it’s not a good idea to send such messages due to his status as a public figure.

Despite the recent accusations, it appears that WWE still plans to push Sullivan as a monster heel now that he’s fully recovered from his injuries. He is scheduled to face Jeff Hardy on this week’s episode of SmackDown and has also been rumored to be due for an eventual feud with fellow super-heavyweight grappler Braun Strowman, per Wrestling Inc.