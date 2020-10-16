WWE Rumors: Proposed ‘WrestleMania 37’ Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns Could Be In Trouble

Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have both been teasing a WWE match against each other at WrestleMania 37 in recent weeks. However, the dream showdown could be in jeopardy due to issues with Johnson’s Hollywood career.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestlingNews.co, insurance issues stemming from his work as an actor could stop the match from happening. Movie companies are reportedly worried about the A-lister getting injured and holding up film productions as a result.

Meltzer noted that Johnson wants to put his cousin over at the event, but it might not happen if history is anything to go by. The report highlighted that the company previously wanted him to have matches involving Triple H, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and Stephanie McMahon in recent years.

The bout with the women performers would have seen Johnson team up with Rousey to take on Triple H and McMahon. This would have presumably happened at WrestleMania 34, where Rousey teamed with Kurt Angle to take on the company executives.

The company also pitched a singles showdown against Triple H for another bygone “Showcase of the Immortals.” This bout was teased on WWE television for the 2017 pay-per-view.

The potential Reigns bout has gained some more steam in recent days. As documented by GiveMeSport, Paul Heyman told Ariel Helwani of ESPN that Johnson has been begging to wrestle his cousin at the pay-per-view.

“We never mentioned Dwayne Johnson’s name. The Rock mentioned Roman Reigns’ name. The Rock called out Roman Reigns. The Rock is positioning himself to get the celebrity rub off of Roman Reigns. You know what? God bless The Rock for doing it, he’s always thinking box office.”

As The Inquisitr recently documented, Johnson threw out the challenge to his cousin. Reigns accepted shortly after, revealing that it’s their responsibility to put their family’s name on the top of the card.

The Inquisitr report also pointed out that Reigns pitched the idea to management long before Johnson issued the challenge, however. It’s clear that it’s been considered for a while, but Johnson’s Hollywood commitments could have delayed it.

Reigns recently won the Universal Championship and he’s been feuding with Jey Uso, another real-life relative, ever since. The rivalry has revolved around the idea that Reigns is the most important member of their family, and he’s acted very heelish in the process.

A feud with Johnson would make sense from a storyline point of view, though it remains to be seen if it can become a reality.