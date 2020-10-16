‘Big Brother 22’ Week 11 Spoilers: New HOH Crowned After Knight Moves Competition

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

There are just four houseguests left vying for the $500,000 grand prize on Big Brother Season 22. Thursday night saw the eviction of Memphis Garrett, leaving Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo to battle it out. After Memphis was sent packing, the roommates were treated to a video message from Kaysar Ridha, who explained that the next Head of Household (HOH) would be the legendary Knight Moves competition.

What first started as a POV, and then a Battle of the Block comp, was now the next HOH for the final four. The remaining players didn’t seem familiar with the game at first, but it was explained to them just before they competed last night. The competition did not play out on the live feeds, so fans had to stick around to learn who nabbed the very important victory when the cameras came back on.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Enzo took home the W in Knight Moves. Nicole Franzel was not eligible to play, which meant he played against Christmas and Cody.

Enzo seemed somewhat conflicted after winning the HOH and was trying to decide which of his three pals would go up as nominees.

“This is going to be hard to do, cause Cody wants [Christmas] out. Cody wants Christmas out, I want Christmas in. We’re going to see what happens Saturday. I don’t give a f*ck about nominations. It don’t matter,” he said per BBD.

Cody and Nicole kept talking about how annoyed they were with the “Meow Meow” after the challenge played out. Cody said he threw the competition to him and expects him to put up Nicole and Christmas, leaving him off the block. Nicole is worried that Enzo and Christmas are close to one another, and she will convince him to nominate Cody and Nicole.

“The fact that she thinks she is so close to Enzo that she can tell Enzo to go after you, and she is already talking to Enzo about who to put up, she’s obviously closest to Enzo in this house,” Nicole said to Cody.

Cody reminded his final two partner that Enzo doesn’t have the power this week and told her she needed to calm down.

Despite Enzo nabbing the HOH, the Power of Veto (POV) battle is the most crucial this week. Whoever wins, ultimately determines which players are on the block going into eviction night. The nomination ceremony will take place today, with the POV comp following tomorrow.