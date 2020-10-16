Kindly Myers Bares Her Booty In A Semi-Sheer Bodysuit

Fans were quick to show some love for the sexy look.

Kindly Myers brought the heat with her most Instagram share in which she showcased her enviable figure in revealing lingerie. The sizzling shot hit the model’s page just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” posed in what appeared to be a home office in the new addition to her feed. She stood with her backside to the camera, pushing her derriere out to accentuate her hourglass silhouette as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera with an alluring stare. A large oak bookshelf could be seen in the background of the shot, giving it a slightly cozy vibe.

As per usual, Kindly went scantily clad for the sultry photoshoot in a semi-sheer bodysuit that hugged her bombshell body in all of the right ways. The piece had a see-through white bodice that clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and flat tummy. It also had underwire-style cups that accentuated her ample assets and thin black straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The one-piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that took the look to the next level. The scandalous design exposed Kindly’s round booty in its entirety, as well as her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. A black lace overlay covered the lower part of her back, drawing even more attention to the cheeky display.

The model completed her look with a set of black garters around her leg that gave the snap even more of a sensual vibe. She also added some sparkle with a single diamond ring, and styled her long, platinum locks down in loose waves.

The upload quickly earned the attention of Kindly’s 2.1 million followers, who have clicked the like button nearly 3,000 times within less than 30 minutes of it going live. Dozens took their affection even further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the beauty with compliments.

“Stunning…and I mean it!” one person wrote.

“Smoking hot body and very sexy,” praised another fan.

“You are a superb girl,” a third follower quipped.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly certainly knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. Along with her scanty lingerie looks, the Playboy hottie frequently showcases her enviable curves in itty-bitty bikinis, including a pink crocheted two-piece that she rocked last month. Fans were thrilled by the skin-baring look, awarding it over 18,000 likes and 407 comments to date.