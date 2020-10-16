President Trump Shares Fake Article From ‘Babylon Bee,’ A Satirical News Site

President Donald Trump tweeted an article on Friday morning from the satirical news website Babylon Bee, seemingly fail to realize that the story he shared is a joke.

In his tweet, Trump shared the link to the article, “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News.” In the caption of his tweet, he seemed to indicate that he was genuinely alarmed at the “news.”

“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” he wrote, where “Big T” refers to “Big Tech.”

Twitter did not shut down its entire network. The claim was made by a satirical newspaper, all of whose articles are essentially long-form jokes.

For example, other articles currently on the front page of The Babylon Bee‘s site include “Facebook Bans The Babylon Bee For Being Too Accurate,” and “Mark Zuckerberg Pops Out Of Man’s Shower To Warn Him The Story He’s Reading Is Fake News.”

Similarly, on the “About Us” section on the front page of the newspaper’s website, the disclaimer that “we write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life” is followed by a discussion about the website’s coverage of every major world event since the Tower of Babel.

As for the specific article that the president tweeted, it seems to be spoofing a bit of actual news that popped up this week.

Specifically, as NPR News reported, Facebook and Twitter both took steps this week to limit the distribution of New York Post stories about Joe Biden. The series of articles by the newspaper cited emails, purportedly sent by Biden’s son Hunter, that it claimed it got from Trump’s private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Both social media platforms said they made the decision to limit the spread of potentially false information.

Republicans, including Trump, accused the companies of practicing censorship. Similarly, Evelyn Douek, a Harvard Law School lecturer who studies the regulation of online speech, appeared to suggest that the companies might have been walking on thin ice with the decision.

“It’s really unclear if they have stepped in exceptionally in this case,” she said.

Back on Twitter, Trump is getting dragged by users pointing out that he appears to have been duped by satire. For example, The Onion, another openly satirical news site was a trending topic on the site at one time Friday morning.