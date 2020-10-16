Kendra Duggar’s Sister, Lauren Caldwell, Is Engaged, But It’s Not Who Fans Thought It Would Be

Kendra Duggar, her husband Joe, and their two kids, Garrett, 2, and Addison, 11 months, have been vacationing in Florida over the past week. Her family, the Caldwells, take an annual trip together every year, but something extra special occurred this time. There was a beach proposal that happened between Kendra’s sister Lauren and a young man named Titus that totally took Duggar fans by surpirse.

The Counting On star took to her and Joe’s Instagram account on Thursday to congratulate her sister and her new fiancé on their engagement. The photo of the lovebirds was taken on the beach just as the sun was setting behind them. The ocean waves were rolling gently over the sand. It seemed like the perfect backdrop for such a happy occasion. Lauren was smiling big as she side-hugged her future husband. She wore a white top and a plum-colored skirt. Titus’ shirt was an exact match to Lauren’s skirt. He also sported khaki pants.

This announcement came as a big surprise for Duggar fans. They have followed along with Kendra’s family since she frequently shares pictures of them on the social media platform. There had been rumors swirling that her lookalike sister was possibly dating Joe’s brother James. He had been seen many times hanging out with Lauren, laughing and seemingly getting closer to her. However, it looks like those rumors have been put to rest now that the engagement news is out.

The Caldwell family had also shared some additional engagement snapshots on their Instagram as well. Her gorgeous ring was shown up close and their followers loved it.

Kendra’s post certainly captured the attention of Duggar fans. They were a little confused, but offered up their congratulations as well. Everyone seemed to have kept Titus a secret until the time was right to make it official. Not many even knew that she was courting anyone. The speculation was that James was the one who she may had been secretly courting.

“Guess all those rumors about James aren’t true,” one person commented.

“Am I the only one who didn’t know she was even in a courtship?” another fan said.

“And here we all were thinking that she was in a courtship with James,” said a third follower.

Just two months ago, Kendra and Joe announced that they were expecting their third child together. In addition, Kendra’s parents, Paul and Christina, gave the news that she is expecting a baby as well. There are some exciting events coming up for them in the next few months.