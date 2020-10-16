‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Overjoyed In Black Dress Over ‘This Healthy Little Boy In My Belly’

This Is Us star Mandy Moore was overjoyed in a photograph where she wore a black dress and gushed over her pregnancy. The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together, a boy, in early 2021. She first made the announcement, as reported by The Inquisitr, in late September.

She penned a lengthy caption where she expressed her happiness over the little things in life and what currently makes her smile. Mandy also stated that this particular photograph, taken by Jenna Jones, was a favorite.

She looked joyful in the snap. Her dark hair was cut to her shoulders, parted in the middle, and fashioned into soft waves that framed her face. This photo came from a series the actress first posted on September 24 when she announced her pregnancy, as seen here.

Mandy was barefoot and jumped in the air with her feet close together. The slightly out-of-focus shot also featured her husband, who was seen on the left-hand side of the frame wearing a sweater and dark pants. He too was barefoot.

The This Is Us star sported a dark-colored dress that had a high neckline and a floral print all over. The shoulders of the frock featured a gauzy overlay that stood up slightly.

The bottom of the garment had the addition of the same gauzy material as the upper part of the ensemble and added dramatic interest. Mandy grabbed the bottom of the dress and pulled it slightly to the left as the photographer snapped the image.

The couple appeared to have taken the pic in an outdoor area of their home that featured an in-ground swimming pool, as seen on the left. Mandy jumped above a concrete walkway that surrounded the water feature. To the right was a low-lying bench that was framed by shrubbery. Beyond that, plenty of foliage surrounded the property and provided privacy.

Fans of the television and recording star shared their joy over this happy time in Mandy’s life.

“YES to finding happiness! When it’s most difficult is also when it’s most important,” wrote one follower.

“My pockets of joy are pockets in my dresses,” joked a second fan.

“Beautiful Boy?!! I have 3….boys LOVE their mamas something fierce. SO happy for you, sending all the love,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Your smile is contagious, and that’s the only thing we should aim to spread,” remarked a fourth follower.