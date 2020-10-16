Vanessa Hudgens Dances In A Sports Bra In Spooky Instagram Video

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off for fans in her latest spooky Instagram post.

The actress took to the social media site this week to share a video of herself dancing in a tight sports bra to the song “This Is Halloween” from the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas. The clip, posted to her Instagram stories, included some Halloween-centered graphics on the screen while the actress showed off her fit physique and green hair as she swayed from side to side.

The video appeared to be a break in her workout, with Hudgens standing in what looked to be a small gym space with workout equipment in the background. Her attire also showed that there was likely some exercising before she stopped to take the revealing video.

Hudgens also got right back to work after the dancing ended, with subsequent clips showing her following along with a routine while watching on a cell phone. Hudgens wrote in a caption that accompanied the clip that she was “struggling” with the iron-pumping workout. A third clip showed her going through a more upbeat cardio routine, still virtually with what appeared to be her trainer working in a larger gym and Hudgens working out in the same space where she revealed her dance moves.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hudgens has been filled with the Halloween spirit of late, sharing some spooky posts with fans and earning some viral attention. As The Inquisitr reported, she dressed up in an Elvira-style costume that gave fans a glimpse of her well-toned physique. Wearing a long black gown with a tight waist and plunging neckline while flaunting plenty of cleavage, Hudgens posed for a series of shots.

She has gained some attention for her love of the holiday, often showing off her revealing costumes to followers online. Hollywood Life called her the “queen of Halloween” and noted that she often starts sharing her looks starting on October 1. She has shared snaps of some iconic costumes and taken part in an event celebrating a classic movie.

“Meanwhile, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus in 2018, Vanessa co-hosted a special alongside Jordan Fisher,” the report noted. “Vanessa dazzled in an extravagant and very spooky look for the occasion. The actress took the stage in a head-to-toe latex bodysuit with massive peacock wings.”

Fans have also gotten to see plenty of dancing from the High School Musical star. In another recent TikTok post, she stood in a pool near the edge of the water, wearing a peekaboo thong swimsuit and doing what she called the “peach dance.”