Deborah Tramitz Flashes Pert Derriere In A Bedazzled Thong In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Deborah said she wanted to stay in bed "all day long."

Deborah Tramitz put on a cheeky display in her most recent Instagram upload. The model thrilled her fans with the sultry bedroom snap on Friday morning.

The German hottie was seen laying on her bed in the October 16 addition to her feed, noting in the caption that she wanted to stay there “all day long.” She stretched out stomach-down across the mattress, which was covered in soft white linens and cozy pillows. Her plump lips were spread into a soft smile as she propped her head up in her hand and gazed back at the camera with an alluring stare.

As for her look in the sultry shot, Deborah sent temperatures soaring as she went scantily clad, leaving her bronzed physique well on display for her 1 million-plus followers to admire. She sported a sexy satin thong from Victoria’s Secret that exposed her pert derriere nearly in its entirety while also treating her online audience to a teasing glimpse at her sculpted thighs and lean legs.

The piece had a thick, bedazzled waistband with the lingerie brand’s logo printed on it in black lettering. It sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Deborah teamed her skimpy panties with a ribbed white crop top that made for a risque scene of its own. It fit snugly around her chest, emphasizing her ample assets while its low-cut neckline showed off an eyeful of her bronzed cleavage. The piece also featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The model kept things simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a dainty stack of gold rings to give her barely there look a bit of bling. She also left her honey-brown locks down for the photoshoot. They were styled in a sleek middle part and spilled messily over her shoulder as she worked the camera.

Fans had nothing but love for the booty-baring snap, awarding it more than 20,000 likes within just four hours of going live. An additional 406 notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for Deborah.

“What a peach & so lovely,” one person wrote.

“Magnificen beauty, gorgeous body, beautiful curves, gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“You are so beautiful and the smile you wear makes the day perfect. Extremely gorgeous & bodacious,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re being too hot,” praised another fan.

This is hardly the first time that Deborah has shown some skin on social media. In another recent upload, the beauty flautned her killer curves in another lingerie look — that time a two-piece set from Calvin Klein that left little to the imagination. The shot was another hit, earning nearly 26,000 likes and 508 comments to date.