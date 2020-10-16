Shanina Shaik Shows Off Her Figure In Daisy Dukes: ‘See This Tan’

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers after modeling a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes to show off her enviable physique.

The denim shorts were a mid-rise silhouette, with a waistband that rested just above her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The shorts were a medium-wash color that highlighted the model’s glowing skin. The hem of the shorts were incredibly short, ending at her upper thigh and exposing some of the lined pocket. The hem was also unfinished, adding a casual detail to the classic garment.

Shaik paired the Daisy Dukes with a multi-colored top. The fabric had a white background and was covered with yellow and dark green splotches that formed a pretty abstract pattern. The shirt featured a classic crew-neckline and was long-sleeved. The fabric looked to be made from a cotton material and was tailored close enough to Shaik’s body to showcase her famous curves.

The model accessorized with gold jewelry, including a pair of thick and oversized hoop earrings. She also sported a diamond cuffed bracelet as well as a chic beige manicure. She styled her brunette locks into a sleek updo that added an element of chicness to the otherwise casual shot.

Shaik took the photo herself by snapping a selfie of her reflection. She jutted out her hip slightly to accentuate her curves and rested her right hand against her hip. The other hand took the photo as she gave an unimpressed look to the camera. In the background, rich wood cabinetry complemented the color palette of the picture.

In the caption for the shot, Shaik pointed out her golden “tan” and lamented that she would like it back. However, it appears that she is currently in the United Kingdom, a country not known for its abundance of sun.

Followers loved the new update and awarded the photo over 18,000 likes and more than 140 comments.

“Wow you look so beautiful and absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the multiple compliments with three heart-eye face emoji.

“Dear lord, we pray that we can be and look this healthy one day. Amen,” raved a second.

“Can I look like her… please? Ta,” begged a third.

“Very beautiful, always amazing. Queen,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including two crowns, two red hearts, and two sparkle symbols.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the social media star dropped jaws earlier this week after posting a sultry throwback in which she wore a corset-ensemble for a Victoria’s Secret fashion show.